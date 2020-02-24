DPS: 1 dead in wrong-way crash on SR-347 near Maricopa

Authorities say one person is dead following a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on State Route 347 near Maricopa.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on SR-347 near Casa Blanca Road just before midnight when he hit another vehicle head-on.

The wrong-way driver was hospitalized with serious injuries and the second driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

DPS believes impairment was a factor in the crash.

Southbound SR-347 near Casa Blanca Road has been reopened.