DPS: 1 dead in wrong-way crash on SR-347 near Maricopa
MARICOPA, Ariz. - Authorities say one person is dead following a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on State Route 347 near Maricopa.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on SR-347 near Casa Blanca Road just before midnight when he hit another vehicle head-on.
The wrong-way driver was hospitalized with serious injuries and the second driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
DPS believes impairment was a factor in the crash.
Southbound SR-347 near Casa Blanca Road has been reopened.
