DPS investigating apparent drive-by shooting in west Phoenix

Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened during the late-night hours of April 5 in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

SkyFOX was over the scene near 111th Avenue and Highland. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says its detectives were patrolling the area when they spotted evidence of a possible drive-by shooting at a home.

A short time later, detectives spotted a Chevrolet Malibu which matched the description of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.

"Detectives attempted to make contact with the occupants of the Malibu, but the occupants fled into a residence," DPS said in a statement to FOX 10.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

