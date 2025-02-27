DPS investigating deadly motorcycle crash near Loop 303

The Brief DPS investigating a deadly crash near Loop 303 and Happy Valley The motorcycle crash happened in the median.



An investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Loop 303 on the morning of Feb. 27.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the one-vehicle crash happened on the median near Loop 303 and Happy Valley, and involved a motorcycle.

What we don't know:

DPS officials have released few details on what happened leading up to the crash.

In addition, investigators have yet to identify the victim or victims in the crash.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.