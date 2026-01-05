DPS investigating suspicious package at AZ Supreme Court building

The Brief A suspicious package is under investigation near Downtown Phoenix, according to officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The incident is reportedly unfolding at the Arizona Supreme Court building. Several buildings in the area have been evacuated.



DPS officials say they are investigating a suspicious package near the Arizona State Capitol in Downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

The incident is reportedly taking place at the Arizona Supreme Court building, which is located near 15th Avenue and Washington Street.

Several buildings in the area have been evacuated, and the bomb squad is on the scene.

What we don't know:

DPS officials did not give any other information on the incident.

Area where the incident is taking place

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.