DPS: Man lying in road struck, killed by vehicle on US 60 in Apache Junction

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Apache Junction
Fatal crash closes US 60 EB in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - The eastbound portion of the US 60 freeway is closed in Apache Junction due to a fatal crash.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the freeway is closed at Signal Butte Road.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

us 60 apache junction

(ADOT)

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was lying in the left lane of the freeway at Meridian when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing by DPS.

