DPS: Scottsdale police motorcycle officer involved in crash on Loop 101

article

A crash involving a Scottsdale police motorcycle officer has closed the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 at Chaparral Road in Scottsdale.

"The Scottsdale officer was conducting a traffic stop on a black Infinity passenger car when the driver of a green Ford pickup truck drove left into the median and struck the patrol motorcycle; pinning it and the Scottsdale Police officer against the concrete median wall. The Ford pickup truck also struck the black Infinity," stated Raul Garcia of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was on his feet and alert before being transported to an area hospital.

Garcia says impairment has not been ruled out.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all traffic is exiting at Chaparral and motorists should expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

DPS is investigating the collision.

No names have been released in this case.