DPS: Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after running from troopers on I-17

A foot chase on a Valley freeway ended with the arrest of a suspect.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers were called about a disabled SUV blocking the off-ramp from Interstate 17 onto Deer Valley Road late Thursday night.

DPS says the SUV was stolen and the person who was with it ran away from the SUV and darted across traffic lanes on the freeway. The suspect then ran off the freeway and through a nearby RV dealership where he was arrested.

The suspect's identity has not been released.