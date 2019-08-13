Expand / Collapse search
DPS: Woman seriously injured in I-17 wrong-way crash

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Phoenix
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a woman in her 20s was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 near the Carefree Highway when she collided with a semi-truck.

The woman was hospitalized following the crash and the semi-truck driver was not injured.

DPS says impairment is suspected.

Northbound Interstate 17 has reopened at the Carefree Highway.