DPS: Woman seriously injured in I-17 wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a woman in her 20s was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 near the Carefree Highway when she collided with a semi-truck.
The woman was hospitalized following the crash and the semi-truck driver was not injured.
DPS says impairment is suspected.
Northbound Interstate 17 has reopened at the Carefree Highway.
Advertisement