Dr. Jill Biden campaigns in Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
2020 Election
FOX 5 Atlanta

Dr. Jill Biden speaks in Macon, Georgia

Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, was in Macon, Georgia on Oct. 26, 2020, to speak at a rally supporting her husband's presidential bid.

MACON, Ga. - Dr. Jill Biden, is traveling to Macon and Savannah on Monday to campaign for her husband, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Jill Biden had previously visited Georgia on the first day of early voting, urging a socially-distanced crowd in downtown Decatur to make a plan to vote early.

The Biden campaign announced that the former Vice President is scheduled to appear in Warm Springs, Georgia on Tuesday. Biden will then visit Atlanta and speak at a drive-in rally to urge Georgia voters to head to the polls.

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris stumped in Atlanta Friday for the first time since being added to the Democratic ticket. Harris held a drive-in event at Morehouse College and attended several virtual fundraising events.

Sen. Harris' campaign stop in Atlanta focused on rallying early voters -- something Georgia has seen in record-breaking numbers this election with a 121% increase compared to 2016. The vice presidential nominee held a drive-in event at Morehouse College.

VOTING IN GEORGIA 2020: Registering to vote, absentee ballots, and more

Presidential campaigns enter final stretch

Monday kicks off the last full week of campaigning in next week's election.

Harris' husband was also recently on the ground in Georgia. He is among the Democrats who accused Republican Sen. David Perdue of mocking the name of the first black woman on a presidential ticket.

Donald Trump Jr. also headlined an event in Georgia on Friday, touting his father's performance during Thursday night's presidential debate and arguing that Biden's choice of Harris as a running mate proved he was not a moderate.

Georgia has increasingly become a battleground state as polls show just over a one-point spread between Trump and Biden, with Biden holding a slight advantage.

A Republican presidential candidate has not lost Georgia since George H.W. Bush was defeated by Bill Clinton in 1992.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.