Drive-by shooting in Maryvale leaves 1 injured, police say

By May Phan
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after an apparent drive-by shooting in a Maryvale neighborhood overnight.

Phoenix police say someone called 911 just before midnight on July 20 after shots were fired from a white minivan into a home near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

One person was shot multiple times and took themselves to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Drive-by shooting reported in Maryvale

The minivan drove away, and no suspect information was released.

Two people and a newborn were in the home when the shooting broke out, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Where it happened: