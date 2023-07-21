Drive-by shooting in Maryvale leaves 1 injured, police say

An investigation is underway after an apparent drive-by shooting in a Maryvale neighborhood overnight.

Phoenix police say someone called 911 just before midnight on July 20 after shots were fired from a white minivan into a home near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

One person was shot multiple times and took themselves to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

The minivan drove away, and no suspect information was released.

Two people and a newborn were in the home when the shooting broke out, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

