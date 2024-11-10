Driver crashes into Glendale home, critically injuring a resident
Image 1 of 2
▼
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A driver crashed into a Glendale home as residents were inside on Sunday night.
The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 near 67th Avenue and Loop 101, the Glendale Police Department said.
Investigators don't know why the driver lost control, and impairment is being looked into as a possible factor.
As for the residents inside the home, one of them was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No names have been released in this case.