Driver crashes into Glendale home, critically injuring a resident

The Brief Unknown why, a Glendale driver crashed into a home near 67th Avenue and Loop 101 on Sunday night. The police department says one of the home's residents was critically hurt and was rushed to the hospital.



A driver crashed into a Glendale home as residents were inside on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 near 67th Avenue and Loop 101, the Glendale Police Department said.

Investigators don't know why the driver lost control, and impairment is being looked into as a possible factor.

As for the residents inside the home, one of them was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No names have been released in this case.