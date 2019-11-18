Driver dies after crashing into bus at Mesa intersection

Authorities in Mesa say a man is dead after his car slammed into the back of a city bus.

Police say the collision happened Sunday night near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

The driver rear-ended the Valley Metro bus, which was stopped at a red traffic light.

Authorities say the driver died from his injuries. No injuries were reported among those on the bus.

Investigators are still trying to determine if driver impairment was a factor.

The driver’s name has not been released.