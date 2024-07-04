Driver dies after crashing into wall in north Phoenix

A man is dead following a single-car crash on Thursday in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on July 4 near 16th Street and Bell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers arrived at the scene and found a car crashed into a wall. The driver was rushed to a hospital where he later died. He was not identified.

The crash caused a gas leak, which was quickly contained. One home was temporarily evacuated due to the incident.

It's unknown what caused the crash.

Map of area where the crash happened