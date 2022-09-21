Driver of stolen Mustang dies on San Mateo Bridge after running out of gas: CHP

The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge early Wednesday morning after the California Highway Patrol said he likely ran out of gas.

Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, who was being chased by San Mateo Sheriff's deputies about 4:15 a.m., had allegedly stolen a white Ford Mustang Shelby from a home in Half Moon Bay, CHP Officer Chris Barshini said.

Police on the Peninsula started pursuing him, and then kept losing sight of him, until authorities say his car literally stopped on the eastbound side of the bridge.

"We do believe the suspect ran out of gas," Barshini said.

Jaeger got out of the car, and was struck and killed by oncoming traffic.

Barshini said the original call came from homeowners in Half Moon Bay, who reported a home invasion and burglary.

Details were not given about what else might have been stolen.

KTVU tried to reach the owners of the car and Jaeger's family, to no avail.

A stolen Ford Mustang is hauled away on the San Mateo Bridge. The driver died after the car ran out of gas. Sept. 21, 2022

The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge following a police pursuit. Sept. 21, 2022

The CHP and the San Mateo County Sheriff arrive after the driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge following a police pursuit. Sept. 21, 2022