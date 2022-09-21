Driver of stolen Mustang dies on San Mateo Bridge after running out of gas: CHP

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:45 AM MST until WED 2:45 PM MST, Pima County
11
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:35 PM MDT until WED 4:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from WED 12:35 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 1:15 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County

Driver of stolen Mustang dies on San Mateo Bridge after running out of gas: CHP

By KTVU staff and Douglass Vaughan
Published 
Updated 12:09PM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Driver dies on San Mateo Bridge after stealing car and running out of gas: CHP

CHP said a man died early Wednesday morning on the San Mateo Bridge after a police chase that started in Half Moon Bay. San Mateo County Sheriff's office said the driver stole a White Mustang, got out of the car when it ran out of gas on the bridge, and was hit and killed by oncoming traffic.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge early Wednesday morning after the California Highway Patrol said he likely ran out of gas.

Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, who was being chased by San Mateo Sheriff's deputies about 4:15 a.m., had allegedly stolen a white Ford Mustang Shelby from a home in Half Moon Bay, CHP Officer Chris Barshini said.

Police on the Peninsula started pursuing him, and then kept losing sight of him, until authorities say his car literally stopped on the eastbound side of the bridge. 

"We do believe the suspect ran out of gas," Barshini said. 

MORE: One killed, one injured in shooting near Oakland City Hall

Jaeger got out of the car, and was struck and killed by oncoming traffic.

Barshini said the original call came from homeowners in Half Moon Bay, who reported a home invasion and burglary. 

Details were not given about what else might have been stolen. 

KTVU tried to reach the owners of the car and Jaeger's family, to no avail. 

San Mateo Bridge Ax cng 607 KTVUEME003_2_mpg_00.02.23.00

A stolen Ford Mustang is hauled away on the San Mateo Bridge. The driver died after the car ran out of gas. Sept. 21, 2022

San-Mateo-Bridge-Ax-cng-607-KTVUEME003_mpg_00.07.26.26.jpg

The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge following a police pursuit. Sept. 21, 2022

San-Mateo-Bridge-Ax-cng-607-KTVUEME003_mpg_00.00.04.40.jpg

The CHP and the San Mateo County Sheriff arrive after the driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge following a police pursuit. Sept. 21, 2022

San-Mateo-Bridge-Ax-cng-607-KTVUEME003_mpg_00.13.05.56.jpg

The CHP investigate what happened after driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge following a police pursuit. Sept. 21, 2022