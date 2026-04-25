Driver found shot to death in truck following Phoenix crash

The Brief A man was found shot to death inside his truck following a collision near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue early Saturday morning in Phoenix. One individual has been detained at the scene in connection with the incident, though their identity has not been released.



A man was found shot to death following a crash in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Just after 4 a.m. on April 25, officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue, to find that the driver of the truck had been shot after the collision. He was pronounced dead.

Another man was detained at the scene.

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What we don't know:

It is unknown who the detained man was, and what the relationship is to the victim. The events leading up to the collision and shooting are under investigation.

Map of the area of the crash.