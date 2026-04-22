1 person found dead in Buckeye Valley house fire

The Brief One person died in a house fire on April 22 in Buckeye Valley near Baseline and Pima Roads. The victim hasn't been identified. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says its arson investigators will investigate the cause of the fire.



One person is dead after a house fire broke out early Wednesday morning in the West Valley.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies on April 22 responded to a home near Baseline and Pima Roads for reports of a fire.

Once at the scene, deputies saw flames coming from inside the home. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. One person was found dead as crews searched the home.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. It's unknown what sparked the flames.

What's next:

MCSO says its arson investigators will investigate the fire.

Map of area where the fire happened: