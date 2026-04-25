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Woman struck by train in West Phoenix

By
Published  April 25, 2026 3:30pm MST
West Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Woman critically injured after being hit by train in Phoenix

Woman critically injured after being hit by train in Phoenix

A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a train Saturday morning near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The Brief

    • A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a train near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road in West Phoenix on Saturday.
    • The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the train involved in the collision remained at the scene.
    • The pedestrian's identity and the cause of the collision remain unknown.

PHOENIX - A woman was found with critical injuries after being struck by a train in West Phoenix. 

What we know:

The collision happened near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 9 a.m. on April 25.

The woman was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The train remained at the scene.

Image 1 of 2

 

What we don't know:

The pedestrian's identity and exact injuries were not made known. It is unclear what led to the collision. 

What's next:

Phoenix Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Map of the collision area.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

West PhoenixNews