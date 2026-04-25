Woman struck by train in West Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman was found with critical injuries after being struck by a train in West Phoenix.
What we know:
The collision happened near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 9 a.m. on April 25.
The woman was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The train remained at the scene.
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What we don't know:
The pedestrian's identity and exact injuries were not made known. It is unclear what led to the collision.
What's next:
Phoenix Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Map of the collision area.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department