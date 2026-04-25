Woman struck by train in West Phoenix

The Brief A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a train near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road in West Phoenix on Saturday. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the train involved in the collision remained at the scene. The pedestrian's identity and the cause of the collision remain unknown.



A woman was found with critical injuries after being struck by a train in West Phoenix.

What we know:

The collision happened near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 9 a.m. on April 25.

The woman was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The train remained at the scene.

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What we don't know:

The pedestrian's identity and exact injuries were not made known. It is unclear what led to the collision.

What's next:

Phoenix Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Map of the collision area.