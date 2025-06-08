Driver sought in deadly Loop 202 crash in Chandler, DPS says

The Brief A person was killed in a Loop 202 crash on June 7 in Chandler, Arizona DPS said. It happened near McClintock Drive around 6:30 p.m. The driver who reportedly caused the crash ran from the scene, troopers said.



A person was killed in a Chandler crash on Loop 202 on Saturday night, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said.

What we know:

The three-car crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on June 7 on the highway near McClintock Drive.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) lost control and collided with the left concrete median wall. A male passenger, seated in the rear of the SUV, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the incident, the SUV side-swiped one vehicle, and debris from that collision struck a third vehicle," said DPS spokesperson Raul Garcia.

The SUV driver reportedly fled the crash on foot and hasn't been found. A front seat passenger in the SUV has non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the victim who died.

DPS didn't say what caused the SUV driver to lose control.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS, 1-877-429-8477 or you can submit a tip at https://www.azdps.gov/tips. Reference incident no. I25034783.