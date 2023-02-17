Driver wanted in deadly Mesa hit-and-run crash on Valentine's Day

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help after a pedestrian was killed in a Mesa hit-and-run crash on Valentine's Day.

The collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Main Street and Crismon Road, and the driver responsible has not been found.

Deputies say the car is a white or light colored 2006-2008 Chevrolet Malibu sedan, possibly with damage to the front end.

Not actual vehicle.

The pedestrian was not identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-8477.

