Skydiver rescued in Eloy after parachute gets tangled in power lines

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Pinal County
Eloy firefighters rescue skydiver who landed on power lines

ELOY, Ariz. - A skydiver had to be rescued near Eloy after his parachute cords became tangled in power lines on Thursday.

The incident happened near 11 Mile Corner Road and Acoma - about 3.5 miles from skydiving center Skydive Arizona.

A photo shared by the Eloy Fire District showed the man suspended just above the ground while his parachute was wrapped around a line.

Fire crews worked with a utility company to ensure the power was turned before they released tension on the line to free the man.

"The operation was a success, and the patient was flown to a level-one trauma center for evaluation," officials said.

Eloy firefighters help rescue a skydiver whose parachute became tangled in power lines on Thursday.

