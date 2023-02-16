Turkish couple in Arizona stepping up to help earthquake victims

Turkish people in the Phoenix area are trying to do all they can to support their loved ones back home, in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that left over 20,000 people dead in the region.

"A friend of mine called me from California, 'did you see what happened in your country?'" Edip San recalls. "Then we start following the news at home. Turkish news, and we got so sad, so I don’t know what to say. It's a disaster."

San and his wife, Selda, are heartbroken over the news of what has happened in their hometown in Turkey.

"I walked that street. I eat in the restaurants," said Selda. "We couldn’t sleep anymore. I cannot eat because I feel shame to eat here when they are not eating over there. My kids are telling me, 'mom, stop crying.' I cannot hold myself."

Most of Sans' family still live in that very town where the earthquake struck.

"During the tragedy, one of my sisters jumped out of the third floor, broke her arm and leg, and they both lost their house," said Edip.

Edip said his sister has lost everything, but is currently staying with family. She witnessed her friends and neighbors die next to her, as their building went down.



Both Edip and Selda say being thousands of miles away from Turkey has made things worse, and they want to be there helping.

"I wish I can be there," said Selda. "Maybe I can save just one person there, it will help make me happy. It's just so hard."

Edip and Selda, who own Med Fresh Grill in Tempe, have started a fundraiser. They are collecting money for the next three weekends, when 100% of the donations and 30% of their sales will go towards rescue efforts and supplies.

"I know they are going to help. I'm trying to help," said Selda. "It doesn’t matter where they are from. You should help for their future. I don't know we should do something."

Read More: How to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Med Fresh Grill fundraiser for Turkey earthquake victims

When: Feb. 17-18, Feb. 24-25, Mar. 3-4

100% of donations and 30% of proceeds will be donated to support relief efforts

https://medfreshgrill.com/

Read More International Stories