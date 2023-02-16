Arizona drought: New data shows improvement, but still no end in sight for long-term drought

Recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show there's improving drought conditions across Arizona, with a drought map showing about three-fourths of the state are not in drought conditions, and a very minor area of severe drought.

The map compares favorably from a similar map in 2022, where much of the state with classified as abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.

While the latest data is trending in the right direction, it does not mean Arizona is close to ending a long-term drought, as the Drought Monitor does not measure how much water is in reservoirs.

In addition, while snowpack is above normal at the moment, it is still not enough to refill the Colorado River system.

"We're about 128% of water equivalent or snowpack, and the runoff projection is about 108% of normal," read Tom Buschatzke, Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources. "It's not indicative of what's in the reservoirs, and not indicative of whether the groundwater that we pump has been replenished."

Also, not all snow will melt and turn into runoff, as some of the snow will evaporate over time.

"That snow, when it melts, can seep into the ground, depending on the time of the year, [and] can be sucked up by vegetation," said Buschatzke. "In the last several years, we've seen reasonably good snowpack, and we've seen runoff varying from 30% to 60%, roughly."

Buschatzke said it would take at least five to 10 consecutive years of above-normal snowpack, as well as more water conservation efforts, to completely refill Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

