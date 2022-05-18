Phoenix area cities enacting measures to help conserve water amid drought: here's what you need to know

The historic drought gripping the Southwest is making cities around the region to think about water conservation, as cities in the Phoenix area are starting to enact measures that are aimed at reducing water use.

Here's what you should know to help reduce the use of water.

Why are cities trying to save water?

According to the ADWR, the Colorado River provides water to over 40 million people and more than four million acres of farmland in seven so-called "basin states," which includes Arizona. However, the Associated Press has noted that the Colorado River cannot provide the water they were promised a century ago because of less snow, warmer temperatures and water lost to evaporation.

According to an AP article on the southwest region's ongoing drought conditions, officials with the U.S. Interior Department say the region is seeing its driest conditions in more than 1,200 years.

In March 2022, Lake Powell dipped below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters), putting it at its lowest level since the lake filled after the federal government dammed the Colorado River at Glen Canyon more than a half century ago. Hotter temperatures and less precipitation leave a smaller amount flowing through the over-tapped Colorado River.

On Lake Mead, a Tier One water was declared in 2021 by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior. According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, this means Arizona has to reduce a total of 512,000 acre-feet of water supply from the Colorado River.

"The Tier 1 reductions constitute about 30% of [Central Arizona Project's] normal supply; about 18% of Arizona’s Colorado River supply; and less than 8% of Arizona’s total water use," read an ADWR factsheet.

What is CAP?

The Central Arizona Project, according to its website, delivers Colorado River water to Maricopa, Pinal and Pima Counties. Officials describe CAP as a 336-mile-long system of aqueducts, tunnels, pumping plants and pipelines, stretching from the Lake Havasu City area to the Tucson area. They say it is the largest single resource of renewable water supplies in Arizona.

How does the Colorado River (and CAP) affect our water supplies?

Officials with ADWR say Arizona, as one of the Colorado River basin states, has the right to use up to 2.8 million acre-feet of Colorado River water per year. Of that allotment, half is budgeted for mainstream Colorado River users, and the other half to water users with the CAP.

For Arizona, water from the Colorado River is allotted based on a complex system involving water rights. In all, officials with ADWR say Colorado River water makes up 36% of Arizona's water supply, second only to groundwater (41%).

The Colorado River also plays a role in generating power. Hydroelectric plants along the river, according to ADWR, generate nearly 13 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. In early May, the AP reported that U.S. officials will hold back about 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam’s ability to produce hydropower. That is roughly enough water to serve 1 million to 1.5 million average households annually.

What Valley cities are enacting water conservation measures?

Officials with the cities of Mesa, Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale have begun some stage of drought protocols.

What are the cities doing with the drought protocols?

Mesa

In Mesa, which is on stage one of its water shortage plan, city officials have started to reduce water usage by city facilities.

In addition, city officials are asking residents to do their part to conserve water.

"There is water enough to do what we need to. We don’t need to panic. What we do need to do is to be more aware of it," said Mesa Mayor John Giles.

In the first stage of its water shortage plan, Mesa city officials will put limits on overseeding when it comes to city landscaping.

"The largest user of water in the City of Mesa is the City of Mesa, so we are looking for opportunities to be more frugal in the way that we use water. To be more responsible in what we irrigate and what we don’t," said Mayor Giles.

Mayor Giles says it is time to be more serious about how residents use water.

"The point of that plan is really to raise awareness in how people think seriously about what they can do to exercise conservation measures in the use of the water of their families and businesses," said Mayor Giles.

Mesa has a goal of reducing municipal water use by 5% in 2022. There are no mandatory water restrictions at this time in Mesa.

"It's a great time for us to reconsider adding more xeriscape to our landscaping, or artificial grass or things that will really have a significant impact on your water usage," said Mayor Giles.

Phoenix

In Phoenix, city officials activated stage one of its water alert on the week of May 30.

"We need to make sure folks are prepared," said Phoenix Water Resources Management Advisor Cynthia Campbell.

For phoenix, Stage 1 means education, and not mandates.

"We want our customers to come with us on this journey," said Campbell.

Campbell says the Colorado River only makes up 40% of the city's water, and while they are able to fill shortages for now, they can't do so forever.

"We want [customers] to be participants, to do things on a voluntary basis because as soon as you start mandating things, it becomes a little more difficult, and people look at it as a temporary situation," said Campbell. "This is not a temporary situation. This might be our new future."

Officials say their decision is just the beginning to make sure residents know how to conserve, and why.

Scottsdale

We have previously reported on efforts Scottsdale city officials are taking to cut water use.

The city is on the first stage of its Drought Management plan, which asks users to reduce water use. The city is asking all residents, businesses and visitors to conserve water use by at least 5%.

"Everyone is asked to look at their water use and find better ways to conserve this precious resource," city officials said, in a statement.

City officials say since 70% of residential water is used outside, residents within the city are encouraged to take some steps, such as:

Adjusting their irrigation timers

Sign up for a portal called WaterSmart, which allows users to manage their water use and set up notifications.

Convert grass areas to landscape deemed "Arizona-friendly." City officials say residents may qualify to receive a rebate for the conversion

Create a water budget

Requesting a free outdoor water efficiency check from an irrigation specialist, which officials say can save people 4,000 gallons of water per month

"With less water coming to us from the Colorado River in 2022, we need to learn to live with less and that starts every time we turn on the tap, flush the toilet or start our irrigation systems," said Scottsdale Water Executive Director Brian Biesemeyer.

Tempe

On June 1, Tempe city officials announced that the city is implementing the 1st stage of its four-stage Drought Preparedness Plan.

"Stage 0, also called Watch, includes increasing education and awareness of current and future drought conditions, as well as encouraging additional voluntary conservation by all water users," read a portion of the statement.

Tempe, like Mesa, has a goal of reducing municipal water use by 5% in 2022.

Why aren't all cities on the same water shortage stages?

Each city gets their water from different places, and in different percentages, which is why some places are starting drought protocols, and others are not.

What are people during to save water?

Some are installing artificial turf in an effort to reduce water use.

"With water restrictions, everything like that, turf is where we focus and what we do the majority of," said Michael Freeland with Turf Monsters.

Freeland talked about the benefits of artificial turf.

"They save money on water. There’s no maintenance, you don’t have to treat. Either way, you’re saving money overall," said Freeland.

Jaime McMaryion of Mesa says if she’s honest, she doesn’t really think about how much water she uses.

"It’s funny because a few years back, when I lived in California, we had a conversation with some friends," said McMaryion. "It was more just a conversation, but since it seems like it’s becoming more of a locality. It’s something to be more conscious about."

McMaryion said she plans on doing her part.

"I will become more conscious and aware of how long I take my showers. That’s usually what I use water for, to do dishes and things like that."

Looking ahead, what are politicians proposing to solve the water crisis?

During his final State of the State address on Jan. 10, Governor Doug Ducey proposed the state set aside $1 billion to bring desalinated water to Arizona.

"Speaker [Rusty] Bowers, President [Karen] Fann and I have been working, and we propose that we make a historic investment: $1 billion," said Gov. Ducey. "Our goal: secure Arizona’s water future for the next 100 years," Gov. Ducey said, during the speech.

While Gov. Ducey previewed the plan, he offered few details during the address, nor did he say where he’d like to build a desalination plant.

Water policy experts have long discussed the possibility of using water from the Sea of Cortez in Mexico, the nearest sea to Arizona.

Desalinated water? What is that?

According to the United States Geological Survey, desalination is the process of turning saline water, or water with significant amounts of dissolved salts, into freshwater.

We did an explainer in January that talks about desalination.