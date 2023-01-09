Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to deliver 1st state of the state address

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will give her first state of the state address one week after being sworn into office.

Arizona's 56th legislative session opens on Jan. 9.

In the House of Representatives, Ben Toma will serve as speaker and William Petersen will serve as Senate president. Republicans continue to hold a slight majority in both chambers.

During her inaugural address, Hobbs pledged to work with her political rivals, while also calling on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that were promoted by GOP candidates who lost their elections in November.

Hobbs is scheduled to speak at about 11 a.m.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Related reports