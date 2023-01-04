Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs: Jan. 5 inauguration ceremony preparations underway, including safety measures

Former governors, and newly sworn governor Katie Hobbs, will gather at Arizona's capitol on Thursday, Jan. 5 for her inauguration ceremony.

She's Arizona’s 24th governor and the fifth female governor of the state.

The inauguration celebrations will take place outdoors at the state capitol. Fences and roadblocks have been placed in the area for security, and the stage and seats are set.

The ceremony is open to the public and tickets are free. Protestors are expected to be out as well, but likely in a designated spot – outside the wire fencing.

Barricades around Arizona Capitol Mall ahead of Gov. Katie Hobbs inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5.

Metal detectors are installed at entrances to the area. There will also be heavy law enforcement presence in, out, and on top of the capitol.

"There’s always been armed public safety personnel on the roofs of the House and Senate that look over the ceremony and pay attention. There’s lots of security around the governor and around the stage to look at the crowd and see what’s happening," says Chuck Coughlin, an Arizona political consultant.

Hobbs is no stranger to stepped-up security. As Secretary of State, she was assigned personal protection last year after receiving death threats during the Maricopa County election audit.

Now governor, her inaugural speech is expected to be optimistic.

"That speech is generally meant to be an outline of where she wants to go over the next four years, sort of a tone-setting speech for her administration," Coughlin said.

The inauguration ceremony is privately funded. The list of sponsors includes Arizona Public Supply (APS), although its parent company donated funds to Hobbs’ Republican opponent during the general election.

APS, the state’s largest regulated utility company, is now a major donor to the Democratic governor’s inaugural fund.

"You’d call that a bad bet. Now they have some fence-mending to do, and they’ll do that by virtue of offering support for this type of event. It’s not an untypical thing that happens in politics when somebody is on the wrong side of the election," Coughlin said.

Hobbs will also host an inaugural ball on Saturday. It will be the first governor’s inaugural ball since Fife Symington’s event in the 1990s.

Hobbs flips Arizona blue

Hobbs rose to prominence as a staunch defender of the legitimacy of the last election and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. Hobbs’ victory adds further evidence that Trump is weighing down his allies in a crucial battleground state as the former president announced a 2024 presidential run.

Before entering politics, Hobbs was a social worker who worked with homeless youth and an executive with a large domestic violence shelter in the Phoenix area. She was elected to the state Legislature in 2010, serving one term in the House and three terms in the Senate, rising to minority leader.

Hobbs eked out a narrow win in 2018 as secretary of state and was thrust into the center of a political storm as Arizona became the centerpiece of the efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost. She appeared constantly on cable news defending the integrity of the vote count.