2022 Election: Kari Lake files appeals in election lawsuit after Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona Governor

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed two appeals related to her election lawsuit.

One of the appeals is filed with the Appeals Court for her lawsuit claiming fraud, and that technical problems on Election Day were intentional. In December 2022, a judge ruled against Lake, saying there was no evidence of widespread misconduct.

Lake also filed a motion to transfer the appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court, asking to essentially skip a step with the Appeals Court.

Election lawyer speaks out

It is unclear if the Arizona Supreme Court will take up the appeal.

Meanwhile, election law attorney Tom Ryan says he believes Arizona's high court will toss the lawsuit.

"Election contests are supposed to be done and completed within 10 days of the canvass," said Ryan. "They were given all the opportunity to have a trial. Judge [Peter] Thompson allowed in a lot of evidence most judges would not allow in, but he wanted to do it so he could show he gave due consideration and weighed the evidence."

Katie Hobbs, who defeated lake in the November election, was sworn in as Arizona's governor on Jan. 2.

