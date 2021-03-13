Drivers report being stuck in traffic for hours after Northern Arizona snowstorm causes freeway closures

article

A storm dropped snow across much of northern Arizona Saturday, prompting partial closures of several highways.

"Roads are slick, and drivers should delay travel if at all possible," the Arizona Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The I-17 northbound and State Route 89A were closed on Saturday due to the severe weather conditions, but reopened early Sunday morning.

The I-40 eastbound is closed at milepost 146, but the I-40 westbound lanes have reopened at milepost 130. There are still extreme traffic delays.

Drivers stuck in traffic for hours in freeway closure

The I-40 closed between Ash Fork and Williams on Saturday night, with some drivers reporting being stranded on the freeway for nearly 11 hours waiting for roads to reopen.

ADOT reports that the closures were caused by multiple wrecks involving semi trucks. Officials say there is still no estimated time to reopen.

Along with the major closure still in effect, the left lanes are closed on the I-40 eastbound near MP 133 and on the I-40 westbound near MP 174.

Northbound Interstate 17 was north of SR 179, the Sedona cutoff, because of "extreme winter weather," the department said.

The National Weather Service earlier warned that snow squalls on I-17 between the Verde Valley and Flagstaff was causing whiteout and near-whiteout conditions.

The department also said State Route 89A was closed north of Sedona because slick conditions were making it difficult for vehicles to climb the switchbacks out of Oak Creek Canyon.

