Drug bust at AZ border crossing; firing squad execution bill advances | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a drug bust at a border crossing in Southern Arizona to the possibility of a ‘DOGE’ check being issued to Americans, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 20, 2025.
1. AZ bill on executions advances at the State Capitol
Featured
Arizona's House committee advances a bill proposing firing squads for executions, citing flaws in the lethal injection process.
2. Drug bust at Southern Arizona border crossing
Featured
CBP officials say a Mexican citizen has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, after dozens of packages of meth were found inside a hidden compartment on his truck.
3. A check from DOGE?
Featured
President Trump said he "loves" the idea of giving some of the savings from Elon Musk's DOGE back to U.S. citizens as a kind of dividend.
Also Read: Why a ‘DOGE dividend’ stimulus check could be unlikely
4. ‘Operation Double down’ results in seizures, arrests
Featured
"Operation Double Down" netted over 20 arrests and the seizure of large quantities of drugs, money, guns and vehicles that were brought into Phoenix from Mexico, police said.
5. Hundreds arrested in Arizona anti-human trafficking operation
Featured
Scottsdale Police say hundreds of people have been arrested as part of a multi-agency operation that targeted human trafficking earlier this month.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
Our warm streak continues.