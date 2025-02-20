Expand / Collapse search

Drug bust at AZ border crossing; firing squad execution bill advances | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 20, 2025 6:50pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a drug bust at a border crossing in Southern Arizona to the possibility of a ‘DOGE’ check being issued to Americans, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 20, 2025.

1. AZ bill on executions advances at the State Capitol

Featured

Arizona bill for executions by firing squad advances in State Capitol due to concerns with lethal injections
article

Arizona bill for executions by firing squad advances in State Capitol due to concerns with lethal injections

Arizona's House committee advances a bill proposing firing squads for executions, citing flaws in the lethal injection process.

2. Drug bust at Southern Arizona border crossing

Featured

Man arrested following drug bust at Southern Arizona port of entry: CBP
article

Man arrested following drug bust at Southern Arizona port of entry: CBP

CBP officials say a Mexican citizen has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, after dozens of packages of meth were found inside a hidden compartment on his truck.

3. A check from DOGE?

Featured

$5,000 DOGE check? Trump backs idea to send some savings to Americans
article

$5,000 DOGE check? Trump backs idea to send some savings to Americans

President Trump said he "loves" the idea of giving some of the savings from Elon Musk's DOGE back to U.S. citizens as a kind of dividend.

Also Read: Why a ‘DOGE dividend’ stimulus check could be unlikely

4. ‘Operation Double down’ results in seizures, arrests

Featured

'Operation Double Down': Guns, drugs, cash seized during international operation
article

'Operation Double Down': Guns, drugs, cash seized during international operation

"Operation Double Down" netted over 20 arrests and the seizure of large quantities of drugs, money, guns and vehicles that were brought into Phoenix from Mexico, police said.

5. Hundreds arrested in Arizona anti-human trafficking operation

Featured

Hundreds of people arrested as part of anti-human trafficking operation: Scottsdale PD
article

Hundreds of people arrested as part of anti-human trafficking operation: Scottsdale PD

Scottsdale Police say hundreds of people have been arrested as part of a multi-agency operation that targeted human trafficking earlier this month.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps on Thursday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps on Thursday in Phoenix

Our warm streak continues.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNewsAlerts