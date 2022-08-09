Drugs tests becoming a back-to-school trend for parents concerned about their kids

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
20
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:47 PM MDT until WED 12:45 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:55 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:30 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:47 PM MST until TUE 11:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:45 PM MDT until TUE 8:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:27 PM MST until TUE 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Drugs tests becoming a back-to-school trend for parents concerned about their kids

By
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Drugs tests becoming a back-to-school trend for parents concerned about their kids

PHOENIX - It's back to school time.

Did you get the pencils? The binders? What about the drug tests?

Yes, drug tests.

A Phoenix lab says this time every year demand goes up because parents want to know what their kids were up to during the summer.

There are a lot of opinions on this topic, but drug tests are nothing new. In fact, for the last few decades, many Arizona school districts have allowed random drug tests for students.

With marijuana legal for adults and the easy access to vaping, many parents just want to know.

Judy Zach is wrapping up her back-to-school list for her pre-schooler. "I cycle down the list, and usually the dollar store has really good prices," she said.

The list is different for every class, and some families have added something new for older kids, back-to-school drug tests.

"No. No I did not know. None of my friends do that. I never encountered anything like this," Zach said when asked if she's heard of parents doing this.

Any Lab Test Now in Phoenix says every year they get busy with parents testing kids.

"This is typically when kids have a lot more free time hanging out with friends, getting to parties maybe they shouldn’t be at. Typically, the summer is where kids are doing nothing all day, so they figure other ways to do stuff," says Kaitlyn Brewster with Any Lab Test Now.

She says they can check for anything discretely using different testing panels, like urine tests or scissors for hair tests.

It's not just parents asking, either, she says. More and more school districts have started random drug tests of students throughout the years.

Over a 10-year period, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says school districts with drug test policies have grown from 25% to 38%, and that includes many Arizona high schools.

Brewster says ages have started trending younger, though.

"When I first started here, you’d see 17, 16, now it’s all the way down to 8th and 7th grade. Especially when it comes to THC and nicotine, it’s a big one. 8th graders nowadays are vaping," Brewster said.