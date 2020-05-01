Ducklings and German Shepherd make for unlikely 'pool party' pals

A one-year-old German shepherd interacted with ducklings for his first time during a springtime “pool party” in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This video, posted by Jakoba German Shepherds on April 28, shows Kai the German shepherd relaxing in a kiddie pool as four ducklings swim around him.

Jakoba German Shepherds, an Oklahoma-based breeder, told Storyful Kai has “done a really good job” around the ducklings.

“We bring him around them daily to help get him used to them and teach him to be gentle,” Jakoba German Shepherds told Storyful.

