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Dump truck driver killed in I-10 rollover crash

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
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Published June 25, 2026 7:56 AM MST
Published June 25, 2026 7:56 AM MST
article

(ADOT)

The Brief

    • A deadly crash shut down the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Jackrabbit Trail on June 25.
    • DPS says a dump truck rolled over following a tire blowout. The dump truck driver died at the scene.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A dump truck driver is dead following a rollover crash on Thursday morning along Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on June 25 in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Jackrabbit Trail off-ramp

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of a dump truck may have lost control of the vehicle following a tire blowout. The dump truck then rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS says the dump truck was hauling sand.

The eastbound Jackrabbit Trail off-ramp is closed.

What we don't know:

The dump truck driver's identity wasn't released.

Map of the area where the crash happened:

The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety

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