Dump truck driver killed in I-10 rollover crash
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BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A dump truck driver is dead following a rollover crash on Thursday morning along Interstate 10 in the West Valley.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on June 25 in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Jackrabbit Trail off-ramp.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of a dump truck may have lost control of the vehicle following a tire blowout. The dump truck then rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS says the dump truck was hauling sand.
The eastbound Jackrabbit Trail off-ramp is closed.
What we don't know:
The dump truck driver's identity wasn't released.
Map of the area where the crash happened:
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety