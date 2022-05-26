Dust devil lifts trampoline over 50 feet into air, tosses it onto I-10 in Tucson

You've heard of securing your load, but now the Arizona Department of Public Safety has some new advice – secure your trampoline!

On May 21, a netted trampoline was lifted into the air by a dust devil and tossed over a concrete wall before landing onto Interstate 10 in Tucson, where it bounced across traffic lanes.

"A quick-thinking delivery driver used his truck to slowly push the trampoline to the right lane, out of the path of other drivers," DPS said. "As he did so, Trooper Perrin arrived on scene and used his patrol vehicle and tow strap to secure the trampoline before it could fly off again."

No injuries were reported, and no cars were damaged by the flying trampoline.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ On May 21, a netted trampoline was lifted into the air by a dust devil and tossed over a concrete wall before landing onto Interstate 10 in Tucson, where it bounced across traffic lanes. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)