Dust storm hits Phoenix challenging drivers and causing mayhem at spring training games

Published  March 1, 2025 4:50pm MST
Wind and dust impacting drivers and spring training

The first dust storm of the season had a major impact on the roadways as visibility was severely reduced amid wind gusts near 30 mph. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more.

    • The first dust storm of the season hit Phoenix with winds swirling and gusting near 30 mph.
    • Fans at the Giants-Dodgers spring training game were nearly blown over from the strong winds.
    • ADOT wants to remind drivers to be careful during dust storms and pull over and wait if the conditions are too intense.

PHOENIX - The first dust storm of the season hit Phoenix on March 1 in the West Valley. 

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras near Loop 303 and Thomas Road captured the weather system, adding a degree of difficulty for drivers out that way. 

Because of the warm and dry winter weather, it likely won't be the last haboob we see. 

Camelback Ranch, the site of the Giants-Dodgers spring training game had a small taste of inclement weather. 

Giants and Dodgers fans don't tend to agree on much, but spectators from both fanbases say the high winds didn't make for great baseball as a wall of dust hit a stretch of Interstate 10, causing visibility issues. 

Baseball fans observed the weather conditions affecting gameplay.

"A couple of long balls got held up and didn't go out like they were supposed to, especially for my Giants," said fan Jeff Myers.

Visibility was reduced to under a mile, affecting drivers on Valley highways and spectators in the stands.

"People were kind of getting dust out of their eyes," said Myers.

Another fan, Avery Estes said the wind was knocking people over in the stands.

"A lot of dust was getting in my eye. In the beginning, it was just a little windy, and then I walked up to where all the food is and stuff, and it blew my little cousin almost over," Estes said.

This map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association shows the dust as a magenta wave popping up in spots across the state. 

Conditions were hazardous for those traveling, but in the safety of the ballpark, the main hazard is a wasted at-bat.

"I just know that one player hit one, and it just curved kind of, so I think that was probably because of the wind, too," said Estes.

ADOT reminds drivers to "pull aside and stay alive" during dust storms. 

If you are out driving and a dust storm hits, ADOT recommends you pull completely off the roadway as soon as you can, turn off all your lights and wait out the storm in your car.

  • Information for this story was obtained by FOX 10 Reporter Nicole Krasean and provided by the National Weather Service and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

