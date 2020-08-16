Dust storms, monsoons and record high temps take on the Valley

Dust storms in parts of the Valley made their way through the night of Sunday, Aug. 16, and drivers were forced to pull over to stay safe from roads with low visibility.

Monsoons also came through the valley, dropping some much-needed rain on a record-breaking summer when it comes to high temperatures.

Dust storms were reported in areas such as Casa Grande, Chandler and Picacho Peak.

Up until 7:30 p.m., there were dust storm warnings in Pinal and Maricopa counties.

Phoenix beat a 2013 high-temperature record of 113, making its way up to 115 degrees Sunday. Other areas in Arizona that beat high-temperature records were Flagstaff, Sedona, Prescott and Winslow.

For more safety tips for dust storms, visit this link provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.