Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
until SUN 11:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Dust Advisory
from SUN 9:29 PM MST until SUN 10:30 PM MST, Yuma County

Dust storms, monsoons and record high temps take on the Valley

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Valley dust storms forcing drivers to pull to the side of the road

Dust storms rolled through the Valley, causing low visibility on the roadway. FOX 10 viewers sent in lots of photos and videos.

Dust storms in parts of the Valley made their way through the night of Sunday, Aug. 16, and drivers were forced to pull over to stay safe from roads with low visibility.

Monsoons also came through the valley, dropping some much-needed rain on a record-breaking summer when it comes to high temperatures.

Dust storms were reported in areas such as Casa Grande, Chandler and Picacho Peak.

Up until 7:30 p.m., there were dust storm warnings in Pinal and Maricopa counties.

Phoenix beat a 2013 high-temperature record of 113, making its way up to 115 degrees Sunday. Other areas in Arizona that beat high-temperature records were Flagstaff, Sedona, Prescott and Winslow.

For more safety tips for dust storms, visit this link provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

Valley dust storms forcing drivers to pull to the side of the road

Video taken by FOX 10 viewer James Vines in Casa Grande, Arizona.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.