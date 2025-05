article

The Brief A juvenile e-bike rider was hospitalized after a crash in Queen Creek. Police say he suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene.



An e-bike rider is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Queen Creek.

Police said the e-bike rider was a juvenile and the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on April 30 at Mansel Carter Park.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of either the bike rider or driver.

Map of where the crash happened: