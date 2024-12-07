Early morning apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced, 3 units heavily damaged

The Brief The Phoenix Fire Department extinguished an early morning fire on Dec. 7 that heavily damaged three units. Five people are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the families.



Phoenix firefighters were sent to Thunderbird Road and 24th Street early on Saturday for an apartment fire that left five people displaced.

When crews arrived, they found the second floor of a two-story apartment complex burning. The blaze was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm fire.

The roof of the building was punctured for ventilation purposes.

Three units in the building were substantially damaged, according to a release.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Phoenix Fire Department photo

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

All tenants were safely evacuated from the building and the Red Cross has been sent to assist the families.

There were no reported injuries.

The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.