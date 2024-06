article

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that hit northern Mexico was reportedly felt in southwestern Arizona, two people wanted for murder in Colorado were arrested near the Arizona-California border, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 5.

1. Earthquake reportedly felt in Arizona

Featured article

2. Murder suspects arrested near AZ/CA border

Featured article

3. AZ man sentenced for setting camper on fire

Featured article

4. Excessive Heat Warning in Arizona

Featured article

5. Astronauts launched to International Space Station

Featured article

Today's weather