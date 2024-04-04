Expand / Collapse search
Easter money heist: LA thieves steal up to $30M in cash

By FOX TV Digital Team
Updated  April 4, 2024 1:02pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations

$30 million heist in LA

The FBI is investigating a cash heist that took place at a San Fernando Valley money storage facility. The burglary happened on the night of Easter Sunday.

LOS ANGELES - An Easter Sunday heist in Los Angeles led to thieves stealing up to $30 million in cash in one of the biggest burglaries in city history.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened Sunday night at a business in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley. Police didn’t name the business, but several reports say it was at GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company. The company, based in Canada, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Police say unidentified burglars somehow breached the building – and the safe where all the cash was stored – and the business operators didn’t notice until they opened the vault Monday morning.

Fox News Digital reports that the burglars likely got in through the side of the building or the roof, and they managed to crack the vault without setting off any alarms.

MORE: Watch: Thief disguised as trash bag steals package

Police say they’re working with the FBI, but haven’t released any additional information.

About two years ago, roughly $100 million in jewels and other valuables were stolen from a Brink’s big rig at a Southern California truck stop. The case still hasn't been solved. 

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital contributed to this report. 