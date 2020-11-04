Educations continue to grapple with coronavirus pandemic as school year continues

School districts in Arizona are continuing to adapt in this era of COVID-19, with schools working to navigate blended virtual and in-person learning.

"It's unprecedented times, and we teachers are burning out," said Kelly Berg, President of the Mesa Education Association. "It's difficult."

It's been a whirlwind of a school year for many area districts, and it's just beginning. Berg said at Dobson High School, they have already transitioned from all-virtual learning to two-day-a-week of in-person instructions. Now, about 60% of students are attending classes in person five days a week, and 40% are all-virtual.

"If we have to change it because of an outbreak, that will be the fourth change," said Berg.

Berg says teaching students in person and remotely at the same time is a challenge.

"Dual modality is very difficult cause I have to pay attention to what my students are doing in the classroom, at the same time be paying attention to what kids are doing online," said Berg.

Countless other area teachers are in the same boat. Joe Thomas, President of the Arizona Education Association, says the fall semester has presented a unique set of challenges that is quite different from the spring, when the students were all virtual.

"It's probably not coincidental that we're about a month into students being back on campus and we're seeing it spread," said Thomas, referencing the spread of COVID-1 cases.

Recently, one of the middle schools in Phoenix's Madison School District transitioned back to online learning after an outbreak. In addition, Mesa High School also reported cases.

"We're seeing some campuses quarantining, others returning to distance learning format," said Thomas.

Thomas says the key to handling this crisis in the schools is communication between school officials, staff and parents. He also says some schools are bringing in filtration systems, in an effort to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"State funding to make sure that all of the AC and HVAC systems are working properly, that schools have filters they need to cycle out the air," said Thomas.

As for Berg, she says she's hoping for the best.

"We're trying our best to keep our students safe our families safe," said Berg. "Be patient with us, we're trying."