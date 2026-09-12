El Grito: Phoenix celebrates Mexican independence with fifth annual event

The Brief Downtown Phoenix hosted the fifth annual El Grito celebration to honor Mexican independence. Despite early rain, the event featured traditional folklórico dancing, mariachi music and authentic food. The cultural gathering allows local vendors like Scrappy Tacos and More to expand their businesses and share family traditions.



Downtown Phoenix came alive Saturday with music, food and dancing as the city hosted its fifth annual El Grito festival, honoring Mexico’s independence.

What they're saying:

The event drew people from across the Valley and featured traditional folklórico dancing, mariachi, food and other cultural performances. The city says the event is one of Arizona’s largest and most significant Hispanic cultural events. In past years, nearly 20,000 people have attended.

Phoenix City Councilmember Betty Guardado said the event is an opportunity to highlight the city’s Latino community and its traditions.

"The Phoenix area is about 45% of Latino," Guardado said. "We think that it's important for us to put, you know, the culture on the map and for people to be able to see how it is that we celebrate things, back in Mexico."

Local perspective:

The festival also gives local businesses a chance to showcase their food and reach new customers.

"Seeing like, the businesses being able to make a little extra cash, right, for them to be able to sell and for them to be able to expand their businesses," Guardado said.

Among the vendors were Bianca and Ramon Campos, owners of Scrappy Tacos and More. The couple combines Bianca’s Native heritage with Ramon’s roots in Jalisco, Mexico, carrying family traditions through their food.

"The chicken and tri-tip recipes have been in my family for years," Ramon Campos said.

One of those traditions comes directly from Jalisco.

"That traditionally came from Jalisco, Mexico, so I keep that alive," Campos said.

Guardado said the event is especially meaningful for Phoenix residents who cannot travel to Mexico to mark the holiday.

"We have so many residents that don't have the means to go back to Mexico on this day, so for us to bring the celebration to them, it's a huge honor for me," Guardado said.