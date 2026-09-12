Elderly man, woman dead in apparent north Phoenix murder-suicide: PD

The Brief An 81-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man were found dead from gunshot wounds on Sept. 12 near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Investigators believe the incident is a murder-suicide and there are no outstanding suspects.



Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix on Saturday.

What we know:

Phoenix police say officers on Sept. 12 were called to a home near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road just after 4:30 p.m.

Once at the home, officers found an 81-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

What they're saying:

"This appears to be a murder/suicide," police said in a statement to FOX 10. "Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects at this time."

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of where the incident happened: