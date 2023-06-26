Elderly man with dementia rescued by Scottdale PD's 'cutting-edge' drones

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
14
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Elderly man with dementia rescued by Scottdale PD's 'cutting-edge' drones

By
Published 
Updated 4:06PM
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

Scottsdale Police shared drone footage of an elderly man with dementia being rescued and detailed the importance the technology serves in the department. 

It all started when a request was sent out for a helicopter to do an air search for the missing man, but no chopper was available from any of the Valley departments.

Scottsdale PD says their only hope was the drone, and thankfully it worked.

"It’s invaluable. For something like this, it was really the difference because where he was located was nowhere where people would normally be walking," said Scottsdale Police Officer and drone operator Greg Now.

On June 12, the man was reported missing by his family north of Pima and Cave Creek roads. Scottsdale PD launched one of their drones with infrared capabilities to find him.

"This particular community is a golf community. A golf course is heavily watered, so it’s nice and cool at night. So here, signatures are a little easier. Unfortunately, he wasn’t on the golf course itself. He was off in the desert," Now said.

Within minutes officers located him.

The drones are relatively new to the Scottsdale Police Department but have already proved useful in this search for a missing person, and other criminal investigations including a barricade situation in the last few months.

He describes how the drone was able to help in that barricade situation.

"He started coming out, nothing in his hands, hands above his head just like we would want them to. However, the officers weren’t able to see that. So it was nice because I was able to tell them ‘Hey, he’s coming out, and he’s being compliant.' So for his safety and for our safety, that drone was invaluable," he explained.

Drones with infrared technology cost about $8,000.

The department says they don’t deploy drones unless a call is made that requires it.

Scottdale PD shares drone rescue footage

Authorities say an elderly man with dementia was rescued by Scottsdale Police after officers deployed "cutting-edge drones." Here is the footage from the rescue courtesy of the police department.