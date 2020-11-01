Elderly man, woman hospitalized following house fire in Phoenix

An 81-year-old man and 79-year-old woman were rushed to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in an early-morning house fire in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home on Nov. 1 near Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were able to get the couple out of the home. After cutting a hole in the roof of the home for ventilation, firefighters were able to gain control of the fire.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

