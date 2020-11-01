Election 2020: You can drop off your ballot at State Farm Stadium

We've seen record-breaking voting in the 2020 election -- already, more voters have cast ballots this year than the entire 2016 election.

There was a new sight on the morning of Nov. 1 outside of State Farm Stadium -- not tailgaters for the Cardinals, but cars dropping off ballots.

"Easy, it's even better than probably mail-in," said Dave Wilcox.

It's one of several stadium parking lots in the Valley that has double up as a ballot drop-off location in this unique election.

"We wanted to offer as many options to voters so they feel safe and secure while voting," said Erica Flores of the Maricopa County Elections Department. "It’s too late to mail your vote in on time, so drop-offs are the best way to make sure you count."

Flores says the drop off is quick and easy as long as the ballot is ready to go.

"Voters have their ballot already completed and sealed in their encompass and have their signature in this green affidavit envelope, as well as their phone number because we do signature verify all early ballots," she said.

With early voting already far surpassing total 2016 numbers, that doesn't mean the county believe Election Day Tuesday will have a lighter turnout.

"We anticipate that there will be lines in Election Day because voters are really excited to vote," Flores said.

There will be 175 voting locations in Maricopa County on Tuesday. Poll workers will be masked up with face shields and disinfectant, according to election officials.

To cope with lines, the county's website allows voters to check wait times and go to any polling location they want.

"That way if they see one location that’s nearby and it has too much of a wait time for them, then they can find another location that’s just a couple miles away," Flores said.

The State Farm Stadium drop off will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. if voters are still holding onto their ballots.

State Farm Stadium Ballot Drop Off

www.azcardinals.com/events/2020/vote

