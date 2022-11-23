Elizabeth Holmes: Judge recommends Theranos founder serve prison sentence in Texas

A federal judge is recommending that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes serve her sentence at a federal prison camp in Texas.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose recommended for Holmes to be designated to the Federal Prison Camp at Bryan, Texas, according to a court filing.

The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan is a minimum-security prison for women.

Criminal defense lawyer Alan Ellis told Bloomberg that prison staff at the Texas camp are more "open-minded," and that Holmes' lawyers had likely requested the location.

A similar minimum-security all-women's prison in Dublin is much closer to where Holmes has been living in on a $135 million estate in Woodside, but has been wracked with sex abuse scandals.

For example, the former warden at FCI Dublin goes to trial on Monday for allegedly taking nude photos of incarcerated women, sending them pictures of his penis and giving them candy to groom them for more sexual abuse.



The US Bureau of Prisons will make the final decision on where Holmes will serve her time.

Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors of hundreds of millions of dollars and was sentenced to 11 years in prison last week.

Holmes, who is pregnant, has been ordered to surrender herself into custody by April 27.

