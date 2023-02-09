Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide.

An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.

The results contradict statement from authorities indicating Blair died from a fall from a balcony at the Rosarito Beach resort where the couple was staying, Barnett said.

"He's not going to have a toe injury and injuries to the back of his head as a result of a fall," Barnett said.

Blair's body was embalmed in a Mexican funeral home, making it a great deal more difficult to do toxicological tests.

Blair was found dead at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach on Jan. 14. Blair and his wife Kim, also a public defender, were celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

The couple's room at the resort was located about 20 to 25 feet from the ground, Barnett said, and Blair was found on his right side with his face down, making it unlikely the injuries were suffered from a fall.

Blair's blood-alcohol level was 0.10, which is two points higher than the legal limit for driving in California, but he did not show any signs of being drunk, according to his friends and wife, Barnett said.

"It was just not a fall -- it looks like he was beaten," Barnett said.

About 90 minutes before he was found dead, the couple were driving back to their hotel room when a Rosarito police officer pulled him over and shook him down for $160, Barnett said.

Blair was pulled over for allegedly rolling through a stop sign, and that's when the police officer "shook him down" and asked him for more than the $160 Blair gave him, Barnett said. The money was accepted and the couple drove off. Blair was found dead just hours later.

"We've never been pulled over before," Blair's wife Kim told Good Morning America on Thursday. "We were both rattled, but at the same time we both had this feeling of thank God they didn't do anything more to us."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Elliot Blair, an Orange County public defender, was killed celebrating his first anniversary in Mexico. (Photo via GoFundMe)

The family's investigators have been trying to obtain hotel surveillance video and more law enforcement reports about what happened as they piece together what happened to the attorney, Barnett said.

The family is attempting to set up a meeting with the local prosecutors, Barnett said.

"I just know it's not an accident. I know he didn't fall. I just know that," Kim said.

"I want to do everything we can to figure out what happened in that 45-minute, hour time span," she said. "Because that's what Elliot deserves. And that's the hardest part for me, is not knowing."

The family continues to await for results from its own independent autopsy, which could take several more weeks.

City News Service contributed to this report.