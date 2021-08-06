Ellsworth Elementary temporarily moving all 5th, 6th grade classes to remote learning

Ellsworth Elementary School in San Tan Valley is temporarily moving all 5th and 6th-grade classes to remote learning after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

J.O. Combs Unified School District is reporting 53 active COVID-19 cases.

All classes for the two grades will be temporarily remote-learning through Friday, Aug. 13. In-person classes will resume on Monday, Aug. 16.

The rest of the school is open and students in kindergarten through 4th grade can still participate in in-person learning.

The district says at this time, case information does not support a schoolwide closure.

District officials are strongly encouraging students and staff to wear face coverings on campus.

