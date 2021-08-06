Ellsworth Elementary temporarily moving all 5th, 6th grade classes to remote learning
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Ellsworth Elementary School in San Tan Valley is temporarily moving all 5th and 6th-grade classes to remote learning after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.
J.O. Combs Unified School District is reporting 53 active COVID-19 cases.
All classes for the two grades will be temporarily remote-learning through Friday, Aug. 13. In-person classes will resume on Monday, Aug. 16.
The rest of the school is open and students in kindergarten through 4th grade can still participate in in-person learning.
The district says at this time, case information does not support a schoolwide closure.
District officials are strongly encouraging students and staff to wear face coverings on campus.
More Arizona news
- Homeschooling sees major increase due to COVID-19
- More Arizona school districts approve mask-wearing mandates
- Brophy College Prep to mandate vaccinations, masks
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.