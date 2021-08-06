Expand / Collapse search
Ellsworth Elementary temporarily moving all 5th, 6th grade classes to remote learning

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
San Tan Valley
FOX 10 Phoenix

Ellsworth Elementary School sends home 5th, 6th grade classes

Ellsworth Elementary School in San Tan Valley has temporarily moved its 5th and 6th grade classes to remote learning.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Ellsworth Elementary School in San Tan Valley is temporarily moving all 5th and 6th-grade classes to remote learning after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

J.O. Combs Unified School District is reporting 53 active COVID-19 cases.

All classes for the two grades will be temporarily remote-learning through Friday, Aug. 13. In-person classes will resume on Monday, Aug. 16.

The rest of the school is open and students in kindergarten through 4th grade can still participate in in-person learning.

The district says at this time, case information does not support a schoolwide closure.

District officials are strongly encouraging students and staff to wear face coverings on campus.

