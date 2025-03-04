Emily Pike: Vigil held for Native American teen found dead in Gila County

The Brief The body of missing Native American teen, Emily Pike, was found on Feb. 14 in Gila County near Globe. She was reported as a runaway out of Mesa in January and was last seen alive near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive.



The San Carlos Apache Tribe community, and beyond, is mourning the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl.

What we know:

Emily Pike's remains were found in February, weeks after she was reported as a runaway out of Mesa.

A vigil was held on March 4 at the last place the Native American teen was seen near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive.

Hundreds of people came out to show their support.

What they're saying:

"Emily was a spark, and she definitely sparked the world and now the world is on fire because of Emily," said April Victor, Emily's aunt. "She was loving. She was kind."

Seeing the show of support leaves her speechless.

"To us, this is part of healing and to see all the amount of support, I'm shaking. I can't believe this. So many signs. So many people coming together," Victor said.

Sonya Gonzales attended the vigil to show she stands with Emily's family.

"We are hurting with San Carlos right now, and we just want to support them," she said.

On Jan. 27, Emily was reported as a runaway. On Feb. 14, her remains were found near Highway 60, northeast of Globe.

By Feb. 27, the Gila River Sheriff's Office said her remains were identified.

Tribes are coming together to bring awareness to Emily's death and missing and murdered indigenous women.

"I think putting missing posters out would help, but sometimes it doesn't and sometimes this is what happens. This is not what we want," said organizer Sophia Villalpandl.

'You can't just roam around free'

"You can feel the sadness, the comfort. This is our neighboring tribe. This is our neighboring community," Victor said.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is working with several agencies to investigate Emily's death as her family waits for answers.

"This is Emily's village. You can't just roam around free," Victor said.

Justice will continue to be sought.

"We are going to keep remembering her until we find her justice," Gonzales said.

There is a vigil for Emily on Thursday, March 6 at Encounter AZ and it begins at 6:30 p.m.

Map of the area where Emily went missing from:

What you can do:

If you know anything about Emily's death, you can call the Gila County Sheriff's Office at 928-200-2352, Bureau of Indian Affairs at 505-917-7830, or San Carlos Apache Tribal Police at 928-475-1755.