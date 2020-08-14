Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Emotional support dog stolen in Arlington car theft reunited with owner

Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

Emotional support dog stolen in Arlington car theft reunited with owner

Credit: Arlington Police Department via Storyful

ARLINGTON, Texas - An emotional support dog was reunited with its owner in Arlington, Texas, three days after the owner’s car was stolen with the dog still inside.

Charlotte, a 10-year-old female pit bull, is a service dog with 22Kill, a nonprofit organization providing mental wellness programs for veterans.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Her owner, Taija Horne, a worker with the organization, said Charlotte was stolen along with her car from a parking lot on Matlock Road Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

Police said they located the stolen vehicle and Charlotte at a residence in south Arlington Wednesday afternoon and reunited Charlotte with Horne.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Storyful contributed to this article