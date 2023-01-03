Energy Attack in Washington: Two men arrested after power grid knocked out on Christmas Day

Two Washington men are charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities after several utility substations in Pierce County were attacked on Christmas Day causing at least $3 million in damage.

The attacks also left more than 14,000 in the dark on the holiday with power being restored for most by Dec. 26.

According to the U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, of Puyallup, Wash., were arrested on Dec. 31, 2022.

The four substations that were targeted were the Graham and Elk Plain substations operated by Tacoma Power and the Kapowsin and Hemlock substations operated by Puget Sound Energy.

Prosecutors will ask for the two men to remain detained at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac. They are also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm.

The two men face up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to attack energy facilities and up to ten years in prison or possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, the two men were identified by analyzing phone records.

At one of the substations, Tacoma Power captured images of a pickup truck and an image of one of the suspects. Authorities said one of the suspects had a truck matching the description. When serving a search warrant, authorities said they found clothing similar to what is worn in the surveillance images.

Agents said they also seized two short barreled firearms, one with a makeshift silencer, that had not been registered.

Threats against power grid across U.S.

The damage comes as the federal government monitors potential domestic threats and attacks against the power grid across the United States.

Increasing protection at utility substations may soon be a new practice for power companies across Washington and the U.S.

"There needs to be an awareness that this is now a target," Randall Blazak, an extremism expert & sociology professor in Oregon.

Tacoma Public Utilities owns two of the four substations vandalized. The company tweeted that the substations were "attacked" and "deliberately targeted."

"The security around infrastructure is going to have to change," said Blazak.

The U.S Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis has been monitoring the potential threats and attacks. In January 2022, federal officials indicated extremist groups in the U.S. appeared to be increasing interest in targeting the power grid as a way of disrupting the nation.

In November, DHS published a bulletin that warned of a "heightened threat environment" from those following "violent extremist ideologies." It further stated the domestic groups could potentially act on violent threats during big upcoming events like "the holiday season" against U.S. targets including "critical infrastructure."

"That puts the onus on law enforcement and utilities and people who have to monitor this; kind of raise the security level because there are now these soft targets that are in the sights of the extremists," said Blazak.

Tacoma Public Utilities said federal law enforcement warned the company earlier in December about a security alert for the electrical grid. In a statement, TPU said, "Tacoma Power follows federal reliability standards, including assessing physical risks to our critical energy infrastructure and applying recommended mitigation measures"

Puget Sound Energy owns the other two substations vandalized. Company officials said they have, "extensive measures to monitor, protect and minimize the risk to our equipment and infrastructure."

Sgt. Darren Moss, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said surveillance cameras recorded the vandalism.